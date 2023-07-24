Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

