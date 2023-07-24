Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $394.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.16. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

