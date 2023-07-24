O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $946.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $956.23 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $665.45 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

