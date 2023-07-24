Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 257,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $243.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 387.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.