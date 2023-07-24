Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $350.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.35.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

