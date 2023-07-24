PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,358 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $6,688,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $789,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

