Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

