RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $138.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

