Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

