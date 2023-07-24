Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

