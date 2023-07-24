Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $572.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $566.43.

ELV stock opened at $475.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

