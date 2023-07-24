Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3,140.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

