Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.