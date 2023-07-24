Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $239,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.65.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

STX opened at $59.61 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.