Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after acquiring an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $151.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.31. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

