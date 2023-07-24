SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 163,144 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 163,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.