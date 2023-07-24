SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 537.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WU. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

