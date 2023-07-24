SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,662 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

