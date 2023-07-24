SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

