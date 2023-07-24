SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.