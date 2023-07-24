SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 698.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

