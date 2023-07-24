SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $34.80 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

