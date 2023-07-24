SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

