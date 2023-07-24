SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

