SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,919 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 884.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 369.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $9,322,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Shares of SMCI opened at $303.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $329.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

