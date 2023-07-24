SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 37,343 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.64 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.