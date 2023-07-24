SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 492.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $36.30 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

