SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 115,484 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qudian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qudian by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at about $316,000.

NYSE QD opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $522.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.78. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 54.05%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

