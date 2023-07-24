Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,123 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 318.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

