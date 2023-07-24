Signaturefd LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,152,000 after buying an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Incyte by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,557,000 after buying an additional 416,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Incyte Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.15 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

