Signaturefd LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,541,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.