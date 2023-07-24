Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,628,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,685 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.9% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

