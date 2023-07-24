Signaturefd LLC Buys 251 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

