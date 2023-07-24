Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.