Signaturefd LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BHF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

BHF opened at $50.38 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.