Signaturefd LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.2 %

BBD stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

