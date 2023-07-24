Signaturefd LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,813,000 after acquiring an additional 191,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.8 %

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.