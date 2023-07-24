Signaturefd LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BIO opened at $414.18 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.77 and its 200-day moving average is $432.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

