Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after buying an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $114.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

