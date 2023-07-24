Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $318.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

