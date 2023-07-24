Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.50 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

