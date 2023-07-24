Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Li Auto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.74.

Li Auto Price Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

