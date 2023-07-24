Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 87.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after purchasing an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

