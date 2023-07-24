Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,365.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,284.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $994.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,386.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

