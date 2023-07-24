Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after buying an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,400,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 490,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWL opened at $10.01 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

