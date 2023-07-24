Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

