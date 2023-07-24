Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGR opened at $39.10 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

