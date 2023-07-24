Signaturefd LLC Sells 226 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,653 shares of company stock worth $5,749,937 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

