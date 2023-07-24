Signaturefd LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

ESGU stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

