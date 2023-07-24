Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after buying an additional 370,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after buying an additional 708,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

